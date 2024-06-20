StockNews.com Downgrades Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) to Hold

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 12.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 518,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,953,000 after acquiring an additional 56,871 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

