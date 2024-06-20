StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $4.35.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

About TherapeuticsMD

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 272,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned about 2.57% of TherapeuticsMD as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

