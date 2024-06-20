Stolper Co Acquires 98 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stolper Co increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 107.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 190.5% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 8,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.6 %

XOM stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,200,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,028,174. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.96. The company has a market capitalization of $442.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

