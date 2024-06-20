Stolper Co Boosts Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 39,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 78,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,060,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,152,000 after buying an additional 110,453 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,303. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 148.00%.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

