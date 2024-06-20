Stolper Co Has $948,000 Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 172,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 271,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 142,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 780,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 215,428 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE GDV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.56. 117,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,954. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $23.05.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading

