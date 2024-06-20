Stolper Co Increases Holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GHY. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.
NYSE:GHY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.85. 77,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,117. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $12.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60.
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
