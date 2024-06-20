Stolper Co Purchases 197 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Stolper Co boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises 2.4% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $127.36. 484,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,580. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

