Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.14. Approximately 353,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 527% from the average daily volume of 56,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Straumann Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88.

Get Straumann alerts:

Straumann Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.