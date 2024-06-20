Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.60

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 8462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.
Subsea 7 Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.35 and a beta of 1.78.
Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Subsea 7 S.A. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Subsea 7 Cuts Dividend
About Subsea 7
Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.
See Also
