Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.60

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 8462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

Subsea 7 Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Subsea 7 S.A. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Cuts Dividend

About Subsea 7

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

