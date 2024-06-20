Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.55

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 31073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.
Sumitomo Chemical Trading Down 4.3 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
About Sumitomo Chemical
Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Chemical
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Trading Halts Explained
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.