Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.55

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 31073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Sumitomo Chemical Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

