Sun Country Airlines’ (SNCY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 85.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.30. 834,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,718. The company has a market cap of $594.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $23.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.23 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $62,883.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $30,780.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,620.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $62,883.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at $281,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,961 shares of company stock valued at $135,828 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Stories

