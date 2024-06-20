Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average of $57.43. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $64.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Austin Harkness bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 83,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,541.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunoco news, EVP Brian A. Hand purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin Harkness purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,541.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,570.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

