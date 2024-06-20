Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark raised their price target on Sylogist from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised their price target on Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sylogist has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.08.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYZ
Sylogist Stock Up 0.4 %
Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.06). Sylogist had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of C$16.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sylogist will post 0.1501336 earnings per share for the current year.
Sylogist Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.
Insider Activity at Sylogist
In related news, Director Tracy Edkins purchased 3,222 shares of Sylogist stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,996.82. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Sylogist Company Profile
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sylogist
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.