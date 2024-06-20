Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark raised their price target on Sylogist from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised their price target on Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sylogist has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.08.

SYZ stock opened at C$9.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$229.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.50 and a beta of 0.84. Sylogist has a fifty-two week low of C$6.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.50.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.06). Sylogist had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of C$16.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sylogist will post 0.1501336 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

In related news, Director Tracy Edkins purchased 3,222 shares of Sylogist stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,996.82. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

