TD Securities Increases Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$235.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$183.89.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up C$1.01 on Thursday, hitting C$228.70. 143,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,848. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$163.01 and a one year high of C$242.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$225.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$210.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 34.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 5.0831533 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ryan Kessler sold 372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.46, for a total transaction of C$63,783.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,606.16. In related news, Director Ryan Kessler sold 372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.46, for a total transaction of C$63,783.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,606.16. Also, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.82, for a total value of C$98,292.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,117 shares of company stock valued at $186,397 over the last ninety days. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

