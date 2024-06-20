Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Major Shareholder Buys $33,160.00 in Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,559,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,928,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 2,800 shares of Team stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $20,496.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 6,122 shares of Team stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,854.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 12,857 shares of Team stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,284.70.

On Monday, March 25th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 4,580 shares of Team stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,602.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 5,250 shares of Team stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $32,865.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 20,342 shares of Team stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,152.82.

Shares of TISI opened at $7.75 on Thursday. Team, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.

Team ( NYSE:TISI ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Team stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 30,591 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company's stock.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

