Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Trading 3.1% Higher

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLYGet Free Report) traded up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $9.37. 179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Teijin had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter.

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

