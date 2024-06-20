TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $12.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TIXT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $5.74 on Thursday. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.20 million, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth $26,554,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 101.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth $1,249,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth $2,109,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 1,357.6% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 221,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 206,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

