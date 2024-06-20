TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading Up 4.4%

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.71. 3,615,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 19,448,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WULF shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.16.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

