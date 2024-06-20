Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.56 on Thursday, reaching $193.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520,369. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.32 and a 200 day moving average of $173.50. The stock has a market cap of $176.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

