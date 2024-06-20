The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,825.61

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,825.61 ($61.32) and traded as high as GBX 5,070 ($64.42). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 5,010 ($63.66), with a volume of 216,669 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Berkeley Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($62.90) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Berkeley Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,620.67 ($58.71).

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

The Berkeley Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,009.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,824.21. The company has a market capitalization of £5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,129.69, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,185.27%.

Insider Transactions at The Berkeley Group

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Sarah Sands bought 319 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,698 ($59.70) per share, for a total transaction of £14,986.62 ($19,042.72). 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Articles

