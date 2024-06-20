The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Stolper Co

Stolper Co raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 2.1% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 87,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 52.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,115,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,983,969. The company has a market capitalization of $268.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,465. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

