The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.56

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and traded as low as $11.15. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 6,136 shares traded.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 938.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the third quarter valued at $116,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 296,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.