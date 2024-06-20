The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.56

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and traded as low as $11.15. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 6,136 shares traded.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
