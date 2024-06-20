The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $226.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $264.00 to $226.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RH. Barclays boosted their target price on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on RH from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $310.46.

RH stock opened at $220.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $406.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.27.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

