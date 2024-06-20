The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,394. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $676.43 million, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.02.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.01 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,578,000. Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,403,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 583,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 150,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

