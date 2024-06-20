The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Raised by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 184.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $3,090,000. Invesco LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,788,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,468 shares of company stock worth $4,415,753. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.81.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $210.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.32. The company has a market cap of $123.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

