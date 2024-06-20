Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Down 10.3% This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0724 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $476.70 million and $8.16 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00042558 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012815 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010609 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,587,631,675 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

