Thomasville National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

LMT traded up $6.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $466.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,735. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $111.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $463.37 and a 200-day moving average of $449.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

