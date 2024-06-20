Thomasville National Bank Buys 9,657 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $20,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 78,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 340.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,038,000 after purchasing an additional 235,866 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,205,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,952,000 after purchasing an additional 715,069 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 18,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $100.10. 3,084,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.16.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

