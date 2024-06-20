Thomasville National Bank Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 984.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATO stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $117.17. 735,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,884. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.17.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

