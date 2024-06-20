Thomasville National Bank Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,179,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 588,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,514,000 after buying an additional 326,178 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $24,128,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,333,000 after buying an additional 237,006 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,501. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $114.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.42 and its 200 day moving average is $108.01. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.