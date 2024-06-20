Thomasville National Bank Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18,786.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 106,144 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,947,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 824.6% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 15,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,816. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

