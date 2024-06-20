Thomasville National Bank Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,943,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after buying an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after acquiring an additional 922,303 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,745,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 958,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,715,000 after acquiring an additional 558,295 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,939. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

