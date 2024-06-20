Thomasville National Bank Has $901,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VUG stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $373.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,504. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $378.16. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

