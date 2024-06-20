Thomasville National Bank Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.74. 29,652,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,237,707. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $157.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

