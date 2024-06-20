Threshold (T) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $234.77 Million

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Threshold has a market cap of $234.77 million and approximately $10.55 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009217 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,949.68 or 0.99921957 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012425 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00078417 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,812,640.487762 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02374952 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $7,549,417.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

