Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Titan Medical Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.98.
Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Titan Medical had a return on equity of 857.87% and a net margin of 49.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 EPS for the current year.
Titan Medical Company Profile
Titan Medical Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Titan Medical
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.