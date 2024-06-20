Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Trading 9.3% Higher

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. 162,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 161,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

