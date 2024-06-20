Toncoin Trading 5.7% Lower This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $7.13 or 0.00010981 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $24.35 billion and $261.76 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009266 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,867.09 or 0.99876351 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012506 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00079045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,856,692 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,838,184.370442 with 2,438,608,767.5404716 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.17890884 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 429 active market(s) with $294,335,117.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars.

