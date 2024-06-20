Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Acquires C$21,712.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Brandon Mullen bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,712.00.

TSE TOT opened at C$9.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$372.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09. Total Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.85.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.08). Total Energy Services had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of C$204.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.7153558 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

