TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Acquired by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPIC. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 94,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

TPIC traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $4.85. 689,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,682. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $229.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.02.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPIC. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

