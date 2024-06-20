TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Sells $511,700.00 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $71.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRU

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.