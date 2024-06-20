Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Down to $31.31

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.31, but opened at $28.76. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 848,027 shares changing hands.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($3.61) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
