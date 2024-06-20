Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Down to $31.31

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.31, but opened at $28.76. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 848,027 shares changing hands.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($3.61) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.