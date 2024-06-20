Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.71

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 243221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.48 target price on shares of Tudor Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$162.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.89.

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.

