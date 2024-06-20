Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Get Twilio alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TWLO

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.34. Twilio has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average of $64.36.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $412,041.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,411 shares in the company, valued at $14,561,611.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $412,041.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,561,611.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,349 shares of company stock worth $3,120,046 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,739,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,558,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,043,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 102.2% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,745,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.