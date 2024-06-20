U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

GROW stock remained flat at $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 52,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,248. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GROW

About U.S. Global Investors

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.