Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.97

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 39287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UDMY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Udemy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $196.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $428,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,096,663 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,198.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $70,080.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 429,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,978.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $428,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,096,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,198.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,486 shares of company stock worth $675,241. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,661,000. Inflection Point Investments LLP purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter worth about $21,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,860,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,980 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the first quarter worth about $8,109,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,747,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,167,000 after purchasing an additional 512,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

