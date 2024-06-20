UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Up 1.2%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.39. Approximately 2,818,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 9,734,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PATH. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.12.

Get UiPath alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PATH

UiPath Price Performance

Insider Activity at UiPath

The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,312,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 875.6% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.