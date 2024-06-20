Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.75.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.25. 2,267,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,028. The stock has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.06 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

