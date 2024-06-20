Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Cut to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $238.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $276.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $259.75.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $222.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $199.06 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.35 and a 200 day moving average of $240.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 31.6% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 28.8% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

