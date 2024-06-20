United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $19.94

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.94, but opened at $19.45. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 289,076 shares changing hands.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

